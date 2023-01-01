Shellhorn Bar and Grill - 12668 State 26
Open today 10:00 AM - 12:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
12668 State 26, Brownsville MN 55919
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
South Lane Pizza - 1501 Losey Boulevard South
No Reviews
1501 Losey Boulevard South La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurant