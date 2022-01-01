Go
Toast
  • /
  • Helena
  • /
  • Shellie's Country Cafe

Shellie's Country Cafe

"Nothing Fancy, Just Good Food"
Locally Owned and Operated 24-Hour Diner, Serving up Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner All Day, Every Day!!!

3122 U.S. Hwy 12 E #2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or all 3 meats ($1.00) with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & chipotle sauce rolled in a tortilla. Served with hash browns.
Chicken Fried Steak$12.95
With two eggs, hashbrowns & toast or mini cakes.
Eggs Benedict$12.25
English muffin topped with ham, two basted eggs & Hollandaise. Served with hash browns.
French Dip$10.95
Hot roast beef on a hoagie. Served with Au Jus.
Side of Gravy$1.50
Slice of Cream Pie$5.25
Biscuit & Gravy$7.25
Cheeseburger$10.95
Farmer's Plate$12.50
Your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or all 3 meats ($1.00) scrambled with three eggs, onions, green peppers & hash browns then topped with cheddar cheese. Served with toast or mini cakes.
Milkshake$5.25
See full menu

Location

3122 U.S. Hwy 12 E #2

Helena MT

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eat Greekish

No reviews yet

We’re a food truck located in Helena, Montana, serving Greek fusion street food. You’ll find us at various locations around the Helena area. Eat Greekish--it's Mythically Delicious!
Track the truck at https://www.eatgreekish.com/find-us

Montana Reds

No reviews yet

Locally sourced Meat, Fry's and Buns!!! You are about to experience the best burger in town. Hands Down!

The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lucca's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston