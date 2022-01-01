Shells Seafood
Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
115 E Brandon Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
115 E Brandon Blvd
Brandon FL
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Haven
“Enjoy our Scrumptious Menu”
#26 WH Brandon
Come in and enjoy!
Cali Viejo
Real Colombian Flavor!
O'Brien's Irish Pub
O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill is the brainchild of three Irish friends who met in New York and wanted to create a neighborhood Irish bar for the people of Brandon - a meeting place where family and friends could get together and enjoy excellent food & beverages in the Irish spirit, warm hospitality and fun entertainment. O’Brien’s has also become quite a sports bar over the years, with over 40 large screen TV’s to enjoy your favorite sports event with a cold brew and some tasty wings!
We also offer both on and off premise catering – so O’Brien’s can be the perfect partner for your next group event, be it a birthday, anniversary, work gathering or whatever brings your group together! Check out our private party room, or let us bring the food and fun to you!