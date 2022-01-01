Go
Shells Seafood

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

115 E Brandon Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1218 reviews)

Popular Items

BUFFALO SHRIMP$11.99
A half pound of hand-breaded shrimp tossed with our spicy Buffalo sauce. Served over tortilla chips with blue cheese & celery sticks.
SHRIMP PASTA$14.99
Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
JAMBALAYA$15.99
Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
CHICKEN PASTA$13.99
Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
1/2 LB U-PEEL SHRIMP$10.99
Half pound of shrimp, simply seasoned, served hot.
SALMON FELIX$21.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
BABY LOBSTER PASTA$17.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
SIDE HOUSE SALAD$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
Location

115 E Brandon Blvd

Brandon FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
