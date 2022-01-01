Go
Shells Seafood

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

SIDE HOUSE SALAD$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
BABY LOBSTER PASTA$16.99
Sweet baby lobster tails sauteed with linguine in our lobster cream sauce (Available only in season) .
SHRIMP PASTA$14.99
Marinated shrimp and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
JAMBALAYA$14.99
Blackened chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage sauteed with peppers and onions in our homemade creole sauce. Served over seasoned rice.
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
SEAFOOD PASTA$16.99
Shrimp, scallops and clams tossed with linguine in our garlic and white wine cream sauce.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA$14.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
CHICKEN PASTA$12.99
Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
1/2 LB U-PEEL SHRIMP$9.99
Half pound of shrimp, simply seasoned, served hot.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

5125 S FLORIDA AVE

LAKELAND FL

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
