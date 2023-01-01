SHELTER - 540 S Coast Hwy 101
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
540 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Death by Tequila - Downtown Encinitas
4.1 • 586
569 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
Temaki Bar - 575 S Coast Highway 101
No Reviews
575 S Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
Raul's Shack - 490 S Coast Highway 101
4.0 • 211
490 S Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Encinitas
Q'ero Restaurant - 564 S. Coast Hwy 101
4.3 • 1,416
564 S. Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurant