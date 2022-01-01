Go
Main pic

Shelter BK

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

170 Wythe Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11249

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

170 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn NY 11249

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Doughnut Plant

No reviews yet

🍩 Original Deliciousness since 1994. Sourdough, yeast, cake, vegan & gluten-free doughnuts.

Brooklyn Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cinderella Story Golf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Terasa North Ninth

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Balkan Cuisine

Shelter BK

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston