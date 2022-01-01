Go
Shelter Distilling

Craft Distillery, Brewery, and Kitchen

100 Canyon Blvd #217

Popular Items

Harissa Shrimp Taco$6.00
Harissa Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, and Sriracha Lime Aioli on a Corn Tortilla
Contains the following:
Crustaceans, Egg, Citrus, Onion, Garlic
Rose Hip Thrust 4pack$16.00
Wild Rose Whiskey with ginger, lime and soda water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 13%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Gin and Tonic 4pack$16.00
O’Pinyon Pine Gin & Shelter Handcrafted House Made Tonic . All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Kids Cheese Pizza$13.00
House Made Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella (10” 6 slices)
Contains the following:
Milk, Gluten
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds$12.00
Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds with Garlic Breading, Served with House Marinara
Contains the following:
Eggs, Dairy, Gluten, Garlic
Glass Creek Vodka
100% American white wheat fermented with Burlington yeast. Only distilled two times to preserve flavors of vanilla, stone fruit, and create a sweet finish. Here at Shelter, we like our Vodka neat. 80 Proof
Shelter Collins 4pack$16.00
A classic Tom Collins with Gin The Third, rosemary, lemon, sugar and soda water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Whiskey Cola 4pack$16.00
High Sierra Whiskey with Shelter Handcrafted Cola & Soda Water. All natural ingredients, vegan and gluten free. 8%ABV 12oz // 4 Pack
Seared Ahi$18.00
Cajun Seasoned and Seared, served with Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Contains the following:
Soy, Sesame, Fish
High Ball Salad$15.00
Organic Baby Spinach, Organic Baby Kale, Organic Baby Arugula, Green Apple, Feta, Candied Walnuts, Cranberry, and Green Apple Vinaigrette
Contains the following:
Dairy, Tree Nuts, Citrus
Location

Mammoth Lakes CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
