Shelter Island Heights restaurants you'll love

Go
Shelter Island Heights restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Shelter Island Heights

Shelter Island Heights's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Shelter Island Heights restaurants

The Chequit image

 

The Chequit

23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura$16.00
Tempura Battered Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Aioli
Scallion Pancakes$12.00
Fried Scallion Pancakes, Spicy Soy Dipping Sauce
Fried Rice$22.00
Mung Bean Sprouts. Crossroads Farm Egg, Scallion, Shaved Rainbow Carrots, Local Edamame, Fresh Ginger
More about The Chequit
The Rams Head Inn image

 

The Rams Head Inn

108 Ram Island Drive Po, Shelter Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Rams Head Inn
Restaurant banner

 

The Eccentric Bagel

25 W Neck Road, Shelter Island NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Eccentric Bagel
Map

More near Shelter Island Heights to explore

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Old Saybrook

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Greenport

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Niantic

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston