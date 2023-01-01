Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve burritos

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Carnitas Burrito w/Spanish Rice, Jack & Cheddar, Salsa Verde & Black Beans$8.75
More about Cafe 4
Item pic

 

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito with Meat$3.55
Scrambled caged free eggs, with your choices of cheeses, vegetables and meats in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito with your choice of veggie, meats, cheese and eggs.$3.99
On a warm tortilla, with your choice of meat and veggies with cheddar cheese and 2 scrambled eggs all rolled up.
Breakfast Burrito Bowl$5.99
Brown rice, baby spinach, spice roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, sliced tomatoes, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, and a cage free egg
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

