Carrot cake in
Shelton
/
Shelton
/
Carrot Cake
Shelton restaurants that serve carrot cake
GRILL
parker. Restaurants
762 River Rd, Shelton
Avg 4
(446 reviews)
COCONUT PECAN CARROT CAKE
$12.00
More about parker. Restaurants
Little Barn Shelton
901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$8.95
More about Little Barn Shelton
