Chicken lettuce wraps in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

Takeout
Cobb Salad Wrap - Grilled Chicken breast with bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and creamy ranch dressing.$6.49
Grilled Chicken breast in a flour tortilla with bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and creamy ranch dressing.
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton - 811 Bridgeport Avenue

811 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps$18.00
Bibb Lettuce, Garlic-Ginger Chicken, Rice Noodles, Pickled Cucumber, Sweet & Spicy Hoisin, Thai Peanut Sauce
More about Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton - 811 Bridgeport Avenue

