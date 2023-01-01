Chicken marsala in Shelton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Captains Pizza image

 

Captains Pizza

515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Marsala Grinder$13.00
With mushrooms and garlic
(MD) Chicken Marsala$22.00
chicken, marsala wine sauce, & mushrooms
(SM) Chicken Marsala$18.00
chicken, marsala wine sauce, & mushrooms
More about Captains Pizza
Item pic

 

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Chicken Marsala$5.99
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms in a masala wine sauce served with brown rice and vegetables
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

