Chicken salad in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Cafe 4
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
|Cali Chicken Salad
|Chicken Salad
|$6.50
|Side Chicken Salad
|$3.00
More about Captains Pizza
Captains Pizza
515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Chicken Salad Grinder
|$9.00
With Lettuce and tomato
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad Wrap Sandwich
|$5.99
Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon and tomato tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrap in a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$4.85
Chicken Salad Made with Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on your choice of bread and fixings
More about parker. Restaurants
GRILL
parker. Restaurants
762 River Rd, Shelton
|ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD
|$17.00