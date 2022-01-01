Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Cali Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad$6.50
Side Chicken Salad$3.00
More about Cafe 4
Captains Pizza image

 

Captains Pizza

515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Grinder$9.00
With Lettuce and tomato
More about Captains Pizza
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad Wrap Sandwich$5.99
Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon and tomato tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrap in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.85
Chicken Salad Made with Mayo, Celery, Salt, Pepper, Lettuce and Tomato, Served on your choice of bread and fixings
More about Cafe Services
parker. Restaurants image

GRILL

parker. Restaurants

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD$17.00
More about parker. Restaurants
Little Barn Shelton image

 

Little Barn Shelton

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chinese Chopped Chicken Salad$15.95
soy glazed chicken breast tossed with romaine, iceberg, carrots, cucumbers, sprouts, red peppers, peanuts, fried wontons & house giner vinaigrette
More about Little Barn Shelton

Map

