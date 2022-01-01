Chicken salad sandwiches in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Cafe 4
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
|Chicken Salad Wrap w/Field Greens, Cranberry Sauce & Bacon
|$8.00
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad Wrap Sandwich
|$5.99
Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon and tomato tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrap in a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$4.85
Chicken salad made with mayo, celery, salt, pepper, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread and fixings