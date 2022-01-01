Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Shelton

Go
Shelton restaurants
Toast

Shelton restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap w/Field Greens, Cranberry Sauce & Bacon$8.00
More about Cafe 4
Item pic

 

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad Wrap Sandwich$5.99
Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon and tomato tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrap in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$4.85
Chicken salad made with mayo, celery, salt, pepper, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread and fixings
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton

Cheese Fries

Clams

Grilled Chicken

Hash Browns

Fried Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Shelton to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1820 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston