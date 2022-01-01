Chicken sandwiches in Shelton

Shelton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Epicurean Feast

6 Armstrong Street, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
More about Epicurean Feast
Cafe Services

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$5.65
Your Choice of Grilled or Fried Served on a Warm Griddled Bun with your choice of fixings
Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad Wrap Sandwich$5.99
Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon and tomato tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrap in a flour tortilla.
More about Cafe Services
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

FATTY PATTY

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4.2 (46 reviews)
Takeout
10pc CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.95
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.50
BURGER$7.25
More about FATTY PATTY

