Chicken teriyaki in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Cafe 4
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
|Grilled Chicken Teriyaki w/Coconut Rice & Broccoli
|$8.50
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Boar's Head Ichiban Teriyaki Style Chicken Breast
|$0.00
Boar’s Head invites you to enlighten your senses with our Bold Ichiban
Teriyaki Style Chicken Breast. It is hand-coated with our signature teriyaki
style glaze that is skillfully crafted with fragrant ginger, garlic and slow
roasted, locking in the flavors. Then it is hand-coated in a brown sugar rub
for a sweet and savory flavor so bold it could only be from Boar’s Head.