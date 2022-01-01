Chicken teriyaki in Shelton

Boar’s Head invites you to enlighten your senses with our Bold Ichiban

Teriyaki Style Chicken Breast. It is hand-coated with our signature teriyaki

style glaze that is skillfully crafted with fragrant ginger, garlic and slow

roasted, locking in the flavors. Then it is hand-coated in a brown sugar rub

for a sweet and savory flavor so bold it could only be from Boar’s Head.

