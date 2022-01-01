Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve chili

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Over A Baked Potato$8.50
Small Chili$5.25
More about Cafe 4
Little Barn Shelton image

 

Little Barn Shelton

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guinness Beef Chili$8.95
beef, peppers, onions, beans, topped with scallions & melted cheddar
More about Little Barn Shelton

