Chili in
Shelton
/
Shelton
/
Chili
Shelton restaurants that serve chili
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
Avg 3
(7 reviews)
Chili Over A Baked Potato
$8.50
Small Chili
$5.25
More about Cafe 4
Little Barn Shelton
901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
No reviews yet
Guinness Beef Chili
$8.95
beef, peppers, onions, beans, topped with scallions & melted cheddar
More about Little Barn Shelton
