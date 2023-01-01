Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Shelton

Go
Shelton restaurants
Toast

Shelton restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Philly w/Swiss, Sautéed Onions, Roasted Peppers & Chipotle Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta$8.25
More about Cafe 4
Item pic

 

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boar’s Head Chipotle Chicken Breast Wrap, Spicy sliced chicken with spicy mayo, green leaf, tomato, pepper jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.$5.75
Spicy sliced chicken with spicy mayo, Green Leaf, Tomato, Pepper Jack Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Boar’s Head Chipotle Chicken Breast - 4 oz. Sliced on a baguette with spicy mayo, Green Leaf, Tomato, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and cilantro.$6.49
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton

Grilled Chicken

Lobsters

Tuna Salad

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Marsala

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Shelton to explore

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2233 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (816 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1132 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston