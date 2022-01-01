Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Coleslaw in
Shelton
/
Shelton
/
Coleslaw
Shelton restaurants that serve coleslaw
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
Avg 3
(7 reviews)
BBQ Pulled Pork w/Mac & Cheese and Coleslaw
$8.75
More about Cafe 4
Little Barn Shelton
901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$3.95
More about Little Barn Shelton
Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton
Quesadillas
Chicken Pitas
Chicken Wraps
Mediterranean Salad
Cobb Salad
Baja Fish Tacos
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Salmon
More near Shelton to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1832 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(306 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(928 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston