Cookies in Shelton

Go
Shelton restaurants
Toast

Shelton restaurants that serve cookies

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies image

 

Epicurean Feast

6 Armstrong Street, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Epicurean Feast

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Shelton to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (3 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (696 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston