Corned beef and cabbage in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
|Corned Beef Dinner w/Potatoes, Carrots & Cabbage
|$9.00
One Bic Way, Shelton
|American Irish Corned Beef & Cabbage Day
|$6.99
Baked Apricot Glazed Corned Beef Brisket, Cabbage, Carrots and Potatoes. Buttermilk Biscuit.
|The Irish Pub Lunch, Corned Beef and Cabbage
|$6.99
Boiled with carrots and potatoes served with soda bread.