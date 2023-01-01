Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Dinner w/Potatoes, Carrots & Cabbage$9.00
More about Cafe 4
Item pic

 

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Irish Corned Beef & Cabbage Day$6.99
Baked Apricot Glazed Corned Beef Brisket, Cabbage, Carrots and Potatoes. Buttermilk Biscuit.
The Irish Pub Lunch, Corned Beef and Cabbage$6.99
Boiled with carrots and potatoes served with soda bread.
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

