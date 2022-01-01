Crispy chicken in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Cafe Services
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad Wrap Sandwich
|$5.99
Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon and tomato tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrap in a flour tortilla.
GRILL
parker. Restaurants
762 River Rd, Shelton
|BONELESS WINGS 10 PC
|$9.00
|THE PARKER
|$15.00
|FRENCH DIP
|$16.00
Little Barn Shelton
901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Cali Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$15.95
crispy chicken cutlet, lettuce, avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & bacon with a basil aioli in a spinach tortilla
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$12.95
crispy corned beef egg roll, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dresssing dipping sauce
|Crispy Shrimp Bowl
|$19.95
crispy fried buttermilk-soaked shrimp tossed in dynamite sauce over sticky rice & julienned vegetables