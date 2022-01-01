Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg salad sandwiches in
Shelton
/
Shelton
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Shelton restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
Avg 3
(7 reviews)
Side Egg Salad
$2.50
Egg Salad
$6.00
More about Cafe 4
Cafe Services
One Bic Way, Shelton
No reviews yet
Chef's Egg Salad Sandwich
$4.85
Chef's Special Egg Salad with seasonings on multi grain bread with green leaf lettuce & Swiss cheese.
More about Cafe Services
