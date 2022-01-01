Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Shelton

Shelton restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Side Egg Salad$2.50
Egg Salad$6.00
More about Cafe 4
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef's Egg Salad Sandwich$4.85
Chef's Special Egg Salad with seasonings on multi grain bread with green leaf lettuce & Swiss cheese.
More about Cafe Services

