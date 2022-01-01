Egg sandwiches in
Shelton
/
Shelton
/
Egg Sandwiches
Shelton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
Avg 3
(7 reviews)
Build a Salad
$4.75
Lg Home Made Soup
$4.95
20 oz DRINK
$2.00
More about Cafe 4
FRENCH FRIES
R Table
1 Corporate Drive, Shelton
Avg 4.7
(11 reviews)
Ultimate Egg Sandwich (With hashbrown)
$4.50
Egg & Meat Sandwich NO CHEESE
$3.25
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$2.99
More about R Table
Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cookies
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Sandwiches
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Wraps
French Fries
More near Shelton to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.4
(4 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Oxford
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston