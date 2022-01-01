Egg sandwiches in Shelton

Shelton restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Build a Salad$4.75
Lg Home Made Soup$4.95
20 oz DRINK$2.00
More about Cafe 4
R Table image

FRENCH FRIES

R Table

1 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 4.7 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Egg Sandwich (With hashbrown)$4.50
Egg & Meat Sandwich NO CHEESE$3.25
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$2.99
More about R Table

