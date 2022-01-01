Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve fish and chips

parker. Restaurants image

GRILL

parker. Restaurants

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
FISH N CHIPS$21.00
More about parker. Restaurants
Little Barn Shelton image

 

Little Barn Shelton

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chatham Fish 'n' Chips$19.95
ale battered cod with crispy fries, tartar sauce, slaw & lemon wedges
More about Little Barn Shelton

