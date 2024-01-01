Greek salad in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve greek salad
Captains Pizza
515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix with roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, and candied walnuts.
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Lemon & Herb Grilled Chicken over Greek Style Green Salad & Chilled Cous Cous
|$8.99
Grilled and Hand Sliced Chicken Breast over a Tossed Green Salad with Olives, Banana Pepper Rings, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Bell Pepper and Sliced Red Onion and Chilled Cous Cous