Grilled chicken in
Shelton
/
Shelton
/
Grilled Chicken
Shelton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
FRENCH FRIES
Cafe 4
4 Corporate Drive, Shelton
Avg 3
(7 reviews)
Build a Salad
$4.75
Lg Home Made Soup
$4.95
20 oz DRINK
$2.00
More about Cafe 4
Epicurean Feast
6 Armstrong Street, Shelton
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Breast
$6.00
Freshly prepared chicken breast
More about Epicurean Feast
Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Cobb Salad
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Wraps
Crispy Chicken Wraps
French Fries
More near Shelton to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.4
(4 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Oxford
No reviews yet
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(821 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(131 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston