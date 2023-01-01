Hummus in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve hummus
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Cucumber, Avocado and Hummus on Thick Sliced Wheat Toast
|$6.49
Sliced cucumber, avocado, and hummus on toasted thick sliced wheat with tender baby greens
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton - 811 Bridgeport Avenue
811 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Grilled Chicken & Hummus "Wrap"
|$16.00
Tabbouleh, Crumbled Feta, Hummus, Tahini Dressing, Grilled Naan Bread
|Hummus & Falafel (VEG)
|$18.00
Roasted Garlic Hummus, Tabbouleh Salad, Crumbled Feta, Grilled Naan Bread