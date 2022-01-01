Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Shelton

Go
Shelton restaurants
Toast

Shelton restaurants that serve key lime pies

Captains Pizza image

 

Captains Pizza

515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
KEY LIME PIE$7.00
More about Captains Pizza
parker. Restaurants image

GRILL

parker. Restaurants

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
CREAMY KEY LIME PIE$10.00
More about parker. Restaurants

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton

Chicken Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad

Chopped Salad

Muffins

Pies

Clam Chowder

Salmon

Map

More near Shelton to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1633 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (871 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (162 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston