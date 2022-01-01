Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Key lime pies in
Shelton
/
Shelton
/
Key Lime Pies
Shelton restaurants that serve key lime pies
Captains Pizza
515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
No reviews yet
KEY LIME PIE
$7.00
More about Captains Pizza
GRILL
parker. Restaurants
762 River Rd, Shelton
Avg 4
(446 reviews)
CREAMY KEY LIME PIE
$10.00
More about parker. Restaurants
Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton
Chicken Sandwiches
Tuna Salad
Chicken Salad
Chopped Salad
Muffins
Pies
Clam Chowder
Salmon
More near Shelton to explore
Milford
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Stratford
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ansonia
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1633 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(541 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(871 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(162 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston