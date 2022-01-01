Mac and cheese in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Captains Pizza
Captains Pizza
515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|(SM) Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
|(MD) Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
|(LG) Mac & Cheese
|$23.00
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
More about parker. Restaurants
GRILL
parker. Restaurants
762 River Rd, Shelton
|TRUFFLE MAC N CHEESE
|$14.00