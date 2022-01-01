Mac and cheese in Shelton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shelton restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Captains Pizza image

 

Captains Pizza

515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
(SM) Mac & Cheese$17.00
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
(MD) Mac & Cheese$20.00
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
(LG) Mac & Cheese$23.00
white pizza topped with creamy mac & cheese and mozzarella
More about Captains Pizza
parker. Restaurants image

GRILL

parker. Restaurants

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
TRUFFLE MAC N CHEESE$14.00
More about parker. Restaurants
Little Barn Shelton image

 

Little Barn Shelton

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Mac n Cheese Bites$11.95
Hand crafted & panko breaded with three cheese blend & creamy basil marinara
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.95
elbow pasta with our 4 cheese blend
Side Mac And Cheese$5.95
More about Little Barn Shelton

