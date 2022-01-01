Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Margherita pizza in
Shelton
/
Shelton
/
Margherita Pizza
Shelton restaurants that serve margherita pizza
DJ's Pizza
725 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton
No reviews yet
Medium Margarita Pizza
$19.00
Large Margarita Pizza
$22.00
More about DJ's Pizza
Il Palio
5 Corporate Drive, Shelton
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$12.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about Il Palio
