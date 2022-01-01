Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mediterranean salad in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

Takeout
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Wrap$4.85
Wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, a cold quinoa salad with tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, bell pepper, green leaf lettuce and chick peas dressed with olive oil and Lemon juice.
Creative Kitchen and Catering II - 1 Corporate Dr

1 Corporate Dr, Shelton

TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$8.00
