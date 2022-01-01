Omelettes in Shelton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shelton restaurants that serve omelettes

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
3 Egg Omelette$5.50
More about Cafe 4
Cafe Services

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Vegetarian Omelette$3.05
3 Cage Free Eggs with your choice of sauteed vegetables and cheese
More about Cafe Services

