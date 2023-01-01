Pita sandwiches in Shelton
More about Captains Pizza
Captains Pizza
515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
|Souvlaki Pita Sandwich
|$11.00
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzaziki
|Gyro Pita Sandwich
|$11.00
lamb & beef gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzaziki
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Falafel Sandwich - Warm pita bread stuffed with crispy falafel patties, along cucumber, tomatoes, and onions, and finished with a tzatziki sauce.
|$5.69