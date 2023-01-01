Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pita sandwiches in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve pita sandwiches

Captains Pizza image

 

Captains Pizza

515 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Souvlaki Pita Sandwich$11.00
marinated chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzaziki
Gyro Pita Sandwich$11.00
lamb & beef gyro, lettuce, tomato, onion, & tzaziki
Item pic

 

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Sandwich - Warm pita bread stuffed with crispy falafel patties, along cucumber, tomatoes, and onions, and finished with a tzatziki sauce.$5.69
