Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Shelton

Go
Shelton restaurants
Toast

Shelton restaurants that serve salad wrap

Item pic

 

Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad Wrap Sandwich$5.99
Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon and tomato tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrap in a flour tortilla.
Cobb Salad Wrap$5.99
Grilled Chicken breast in a flour tortilla with bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch dressing.
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Wrap$4.85
Wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, a cold quinoa salad with tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, bell pepper, green leaf lettuce and chickpeas dressed with olive oil and Lemon juice.
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
Restaurant banner

 

Creative Kitchen and Catering II - 1 Corporate Dr

1 Corporate Dr, Shelton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad Wrap$8.95
More about Creative Kitchen and Catering II - 1 Corporate Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Shelton

Veggie Burgers

Crab Cakes

Quesadillas

Clams

Baja Fish Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Shelton to explore

Milford

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Stratford

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ansonia

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1815 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (922 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston