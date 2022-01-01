Salad wrap in Shelton
Shelton restaurants that serve salad wrap
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
One Bic Way, Shelton
|Crispy Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad Wrap Sandwich
|$5.99
Fried chicken tenders, crispy bacon and tomato tossed with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing wrap in a flour tortilla.
|Cobb Salad Wrap
|$5.99
Grilled Chicken breast in a flour tortilla with bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and creamy ranch dressing.
|Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Wrap
|$4.85
Wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla, a cold quinoa salad with tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, bell pepper, green leaf lettuce and chickpeas dressed with olive oil and Lemon juice.