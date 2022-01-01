Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Shelton

Shelton restaurants that serve tacos

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Panko Fish Taco W/ Cilantro Lime Slaw & Jalepeno Ranch$8.50
More about Cafe 4
Little Barn Shelton image

 

Little Barn Shelton

901 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Plate (5)
Taco Plate (2)
Taco Plate (3)
More about Little Barn Shelton

