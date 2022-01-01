Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve tuna salad

Cafe 4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$6.50
Side Tuna Salad$3.00
More about Cafe 4
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$4.85
More about Cafe Services
parker. Restaurants image

GRILL

parker. Restaurants

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
TUNA SALAD$17.00
More about parker. Restaurants

