Turkey clubs in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ranch Turkey Club Wrap$5.70
Boars Head Black Forest Turkey, smoked bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing in a flour tortilla wrap
More about Cafe Services
parker. Restaurants image

GRILL

parker. Restaurants

762 River Rd, Shelton

Avg 4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
TURKEY CLUB$14.00
More about parker. Restaurants

