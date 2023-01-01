Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tzatziki in Shelton

Shelton restaurants
Shelton restaurants that serve tzatziki

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe 4

4 Corporate Drive, Shelton

Avg 3 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Souvlaki Salad w/Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Red Onion, Kalamata olives, Tzatziki Sauce, House Dressing & Pita$8.75
More about Cafe 4
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

One Bic Way, Shelton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Premium Chicken Tzatziki Pita$7.14
Grilled chicken on a pita with feta, green leaf lettuce and tomato
Chicken Tzatziki Pita$6.49
Grilled chicken on a pita with feta, green leaf lettuce and tomato
More about Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only

