Shenandoah Restaurant
Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar atmosphere with home cooked food. its a secret place!
Friends are family!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
2905 Shenandoah Ave • $
Location
2905 Shenandoah Ave
Roanoke VA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
