Shenandoah Restaurant

Come in and enjoy! Sports Bar atmosphere with home cooked food. its a secret place!
Friends are family!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2905 Shenandoah Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (400 reviews)
Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

2905 Shenandoah Ave

Roanoke VA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
