Shep's Riverside Bar and Grill

Shep’s Riverside Bar and Grille was opened with the customer in mind. Our gorgeous views are only the beginning to a wonderful experience you will have here. We offer great cocktails, ice cold beer, and fantastic food choices that you will enjoy. Please enjoy all we have to offer upstairs at the full service conventional bar and grille to our outdoor bar and patio area.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

10 S Front St • $

Avg 4.1 (442 reviews)

Popular Items

Bluegill Dinner$16.95
Deep fried with your choice of potato and our homemade soup and salad bar.
Shep's Ahoy$8.50
Our signature burger!! Mushrooms, American cheese, and bacon served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Boneless Wings$7.95
All white meat chicken chunks breaded and deep fried with your choice of sauce.
Boneless Wing Basket$9.95
All white meat chunks of chicken breaded and deep fried served with your choice of sauce, french fries, and coleslaw.
Bullfrog$8.50
Deep fried breaded chicken inside a tortilla filled with lettuce, tomato, and buffalo sauce.
Walleye Dinner$19.95
10-12 oz European Walleye filet deep fried served with your choice of potato and our homemade soup and salad bar.
Cheeseburger$6.50
The basic add your choice of cheese. Served on a bun with pickles on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10 S Front St

Lansing IA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
