Shepards Drive-In
A Berlin Area Tradition
238, Ripon Road
Popular Items
Location
238, Ripon Road
Berlin WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Pie Shack
Come on in and enjoy!
Goose Blind Grill & Bar
Locals favorite spot for meeting new and longtime friends. A must stop when in Green Lake. 20 Draft Lines, Craft Cocktails, Homemade Pizza, Awesome Burgers and more. Patio and Private banquet room for any private party.
Christianos Pizza - Green Lake
Come in and enjoy!
The Public House - Ripon
Come in and enjoy!