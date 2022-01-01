Go
Shepards Drive-In

A Berlin Area Tradition

238, Ripon Road

Popular Items

Shepard's Deluxe$3.75
2 Patties, Extra Cheese, Special Sauce, onion, lettuce, pickle, tomato
French Fries$2.50
Large Order
Curly Fries🍟$2.75
Chicken Strips$3.75
5 Strips
CheeseBurger$2.00
Mozzarella Sticks$3.50
5 Mozz sticks served with Marinara sauce
Mac & Cheese Wedges$3.50
6 Wedges
Onion Ring$2.75
Double Cheeseburger$3.25
Cheese Curds$3.25
4oz order
Location

Berlin WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
