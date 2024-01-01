Shepherdsville restaurants you'll love
Shepherdsville's top cuisines
Must-try Shepherdsville restaurants
More about Cluckers - Shepherdsville
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers - Shepherdsville
544 Conestoga Pkwy, Shepherdsville
|Popular items
|10 -Piece Bone In Wings
|$14.99
Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN!
Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them.
Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce.
Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
|10 -Piece Boneless Wings
|$14.99
Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order.
Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce.
Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
|4- Piece Tenders
|$10.99
Huge fresh, never Frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection.
Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a choice of side and dipping sauce.
Can choose 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split sauce" and choose your favorite 2.
More about The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville
The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville
441 Joe B Hall, Shepherdsville
More about Heine Brothers Coffee - Shepherdsville
Heine Brothers Coffee - Shepherdsville
285 Keystone Crossroads Drive, Shepherdsville