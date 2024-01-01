Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherdsville restaurants you'll love

Go
Shepherdsville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Shepherdsville

Shepherdsville's top cuisines

Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Shepherdsville restaurants

Cluckers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers - Shepherdsville

544 Conestoga Pkwy, Shepherdsville

Avg 4.3 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 -Piece Bone In Wings$14.99
Huge wings, NEVER FROZEN!
Our bone in are called Naked because we do not bread them.
Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce.
Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
10 -Piece Boneless Wings$14.99
Our boneless are fresh all white breast meat breaded grilled or fried to order.
Tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce.
Can do 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split Sauce" before selecting your sauce selections.
4- Piece Tenders$10.99
Huge fresh, never Frozen, chicken tenders grilled or hand-breaded to order and fried to perfection.
Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with a choice of side and dipping sauce.
Can choose 2 different sauces. Please click on "Split sauce" and choose your favorite 2.
More about Cluckers - Shepherdsville
The Fish House bar & Grill image

 

The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville

441 Joe B Hall, Shepherdsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville
Restaurant banner

 

Heine Brothers Coffee - Shepherdsville

285 Keystone Crossroads Drive, Shepherdsville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Heine Brothers Coffee - Shepherdsville
Map

More near Shepherdsville to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (859 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (401 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston