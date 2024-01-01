Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Shepherdsville

Shepherdsville restaurants
Shepherdsville restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Cluckers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers - Shepherdsville

544 Conestoga Pkwy, Shepherdsville

Avg 4.3 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Wrap$10.99
Our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, mayo and your choice of cheese. Served with choice of side item.
Ultimate Cheeseburger$11.99
A 1/2 pound black angus FRESH burger topped with a HARD fried egg, bacon, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of side item.
can substitute a Pretzel bun for .99 cents
More about Cluckers - Shepherdsville
The Fish House bar & Grill image

 

The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville

441 Joe B Hall, Shepherdsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheeseburger$4.99
More about The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville

