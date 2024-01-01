Chicken salad in Shepherdsville
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers - Shepherdsville
544 Conestoga Pkwy, Shepherdsville
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
CLUCKERS chicken salad wrapped in our CLUCKERS jalapeno cheddar tortilla with lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion. Served with choice of side item.
|Sig Chicken Salad
|$10.99
A generous portion of all white meat chicken breast either fried or grilled on a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar and jack cheeses and croutons.
Have it tossed in your favorite CLUCKERS signature sauce.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
A heaping mound of CLUCKERS chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.