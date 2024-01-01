Chicken sandwiches in Shepherdsville
Shepherdsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Cluckers - Shepherdsville
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Cluckers - Shepherdsville
544 Conestoga Pkwy, Shepherdsville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
A heaping mound of CLUCKERS chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion and choice of side.
Can have it tossed in your favorite sauce.
Substitute Pretzel Bun for .99 cents.
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Combo
|$14.68
Grilled or hand-breaded, fresh never frozen, chicken breast with a HARD fried egg, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and choice of cheese and side.
Your choice of a 20 oz. bottled beverage included