Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Shepherdsville

Go
Shepherdsville restaurants
Toast

Shepherdsville restaurants that serve chili

Cluckers image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Cluckers - Shepherdsville

544 Conestoga Pkwy, Shepherdsville

Avg 4.3 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PINT Sweet Thai Chili
Sweet Thai Chili
More about Cluckers - Shepherdsville
The Fish House bar & Grill image

 

The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville

441 Joe B Hall, Shepherdsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Sauce$0.75
More about The Fish House & Grill - Shepherdsville

Browse other tasty dishes in Shepherdsville

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Fish Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Shepherdsville to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (417 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (905 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (542 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston