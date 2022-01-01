Go
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Media

Come in and enjoy!

210 WEST STATE ST

Popular Items

Garlic Naan$3.75
Bread topped with fresh garlic and herbs
Raita$4.00
Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.
Gobhi Pakora (V)$8.50
Fresh cauliflower fried with chick pea batter and herbs
Palak Paneer (G)$15.50
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with fresh chopped spinach and herbs
Pashwari Naan$5.50
Naan stuffed with cashew nut, raisins, almond, and sweet coconut
Naan$3.00
Tandoor baked white bread
MANGO LASSI$4.25
Lamb Samosa (2 pc)$6.50
Crisply fried turnovers stuffed with lamb
and potatoes
Vegetable Samosa (2 pc)(v)$5.50
Crispy fried dumplings stuffed with green peas and potatoes
Chicken Tikka Masala (G)$17.50
Boneless cubes of chicken broiled in the tandoor and cooked in a rich creamy tomato, onion sauce and herbs
Location

210 WEST STATE ST

Media PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
