Sheridan restaurants you'll love

Go
Sheridan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sheridan

Sheridan's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Sheridan restaurants

Banner pic

 

Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits

55 N Main, Sheridan

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brussels$10.00
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS TOSSED IN SWEET CHILI GARLIC SAUCE WITH PEANUTS
Mac & Cheese$15.00
Ahi Bowl$16.00
More about Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
Bistro307 image

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Bistro307

612 Main St, Sheridan

Avg 4.4 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish and Chips$16.00
Alaskan Cod and chips
Burger$11.00
Great American Classic with a variety of choices.
Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Burrata served with sautéed broccoli, mushrooms and our homemade Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine and fresh breadsticks.
More about Bistro307
Wyoming Rib & Chop House image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House

847 North Main St, Sheridan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Mini Corndogs$6.95
A plump corndog served with French fries
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and mashed potatoes.
Small House Salad$4.00
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House
PO News & Flagstaff Cafe image

 

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe

1 N Main St, Sheridan

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Cakes
Bighorn Breakfast$10.25
Classic Club$10.85
More about PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
Welcome Market Hall image

 

Welcome Market Hall

841 Broadway, Sheridan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
DIY Pizza$14.00
Add $1.00 extra cheese, $1.00 per veggie and $2.00 per meat– Bacon, Pepperoni, Legerski Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Prosciutto, Jalapeño, Caramelized Onion, Red Onion, Black or Kalamata Olives, Cremini Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mama Lil's Peppers, Fresh Tomato, Balsamic Figs, Basil, Red Sauce, Pesto, Olive Oil
Classic Margherite Pizza$16.00
Hand Crushed Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade
1# Shoyu Beef$17.00
Smoked Japanese Soy Broth with House Smoked Beef Rib-eye: Watermelon Radish, Nori (Kelp) Kamaboko (Fish Cake) Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Bok Choy, Garlic Confit, Hot Chili Oil
More about Welcome Market Hall
Just LeDoux It Saloon image

 

Just LeDoux It Saloon

122 N Main Street, Sheridan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bronco Burger$14.00
8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.
Steak Out Salad$9.00
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, or grilled salmon filet on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with Texas toast and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Legerski Roll$13.00
Legerski award winning Polish sausage served with grilled red peppers, caramelized onions, Stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.
More about Just LeDoux It Saloon
Birch image

 

Birch

342 Whitney Ln, Sheridan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Birch
Restaurant banner

 

Spruce

1 E. Alger St, Sheridan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Spruce

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sheridan

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Steak Salad

Map

More near Sheridan to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston