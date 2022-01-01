Sheridan restaurants you'll love
Frackelton’s Fine Food & Spirits
55 N Main, Sheridan
|Popular items
|Brussels
|$10.00
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS TOSSED IN SWEET CHILI GARLIC SAUCE WITH PEANUTS
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
|Ahi Bowl
|$16.00
BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
Bistro307
612 Main St, Sheridan
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Alaskan Cod and chips
|Burger
|$11.00
Great American Classic with a variety of choices.
|Chicken Alfredo
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Burrata served with sautéed broccoli, mushrooms and our homemade Alfredo sauce over a bed of linguine and fresh breadsticks.
Wyoming Rib & Chop House
847 North Main St, Sheridan
|Popular items
|Kids Mini Corndogs
|$6.95
A plump corndog served with French fries
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.95
8 oz of tender beef fried traditionally and served with country gravy and mashed potatoes.
|Small House Salad
|$4.00
A blend of freshly cut iceberg and Romaine lettuce, tossed with julienned carrots and shredded cabbage, topped with 2 sliced red onions, 2 grape tomatoes, fresh croutons and 2 sliced cucumbers. All dressings are available
PO News & Flagstaff Cafe
1 N Main St, Sheridan
|Popular items
|Hot Cakes
|Bighorn Breakfast
|$10.25
|Classic Club
|$10.85
Welcome Market Hall
841 Broadway, Sheridan
|Popular items
|DIY Pizza
|$14.00
Add $1.00 extra cheese, $1.00 per veggie and $2.00 per meat– Bacon, Pepperoni, Legerski Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Salami, Prosciutto, Jalapeño, Caramelized Onion, Red Onion, Black or Kalamata Olives, Cremini Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Mama Lil's Peppers, Fresh Tomato, Balsamic Figs, Basil, Red Sauce, Pesto, Olive Oil
|Classic Margherite Pizza
|$16.00
Hand Crushed Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Chiffonade
|1# Shoyu Beef
|$17.00
Smoked Japanese Soy Broth with House Smoked Beef Rib-eye: Watermelon Radish, Nori (Kelp) Kamaboko (Fish Cake) Carrot, Bean Sprouts, Bok Choy, Garlic Confit, Hot Chili Oil
Just LeDoux It Saloon
122 N Main Street, Sheridan
|Popular items
|Bronco Burger
|$14.00
8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.
|Steak Out Salad
|$9.00
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, or grilled salmon filet on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with Texas toast and your choice of ranch, blue cheese, or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Legerski Roll
|$13.00
Legerski award winning Polish sausage served with grilled red peppers, caramelized onions, Stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.
Birch
342 Whitney Ln, Sheridan
Spruce
1 E. Alger St, Sheridan