Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sheridan

Go
Sheridan restaurants
Toast

Sheridan restaurants that serve chicken salad

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Sheridan

847 North Main St, Sheridan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$15.95
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes,topped with a fried chicken breast, dipped in our buffalo wing sauce.
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Mixed greens topped with your choice of chicken and dressed with tomato, cheese red onions, cucumbers and croutons.
Super Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken$16.95
A huge portion of fresh cut romaine and homemade croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with our secret Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
More about Wyoming Rib & Chop House - Sheridan
PO News & Flagstaff Cafe image

 

PO News & Flagstaff Cafe

1 N Main St, Sheridan

Avg 4.5 (239 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Almond Chicken Salad$11.50
More about PO News & Flagstaff Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Sheridan

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Sheridan to explore

Billings

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Casper

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (110 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1411 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (565 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston